scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Threat of economic recession looming over country: Mayawati

Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Expressing concern over the prevailing economic condition in the country, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday said threat of an "economic recession" is looming over the country."In the midst of serious issues like widespread unemployment, poverty, price rise, illiteracy, health, tensions/violence, the threat of an economic recession is looming over the country," she tweeted. "The trader community is dejected and worried. After job cuts, they are forced to commit suicide. The Centre must take this seriously," she added. PTI NAV RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos