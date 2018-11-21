Threatened for releasing film on Ayodhya: Shia Waqf Board chairman Rizvi

Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi alleged on Wednesday that he was threatened by a person for not releasing his film on Ayodhya "Ram Janmbhoomi".Rizvi released the trailer of the film, which chronicles the events during the Ram temple movement since October 30, 1990, when Uttar Pradesh police had opened fire on kar sevaks moving towards Ayodhya, on November 19."I have received a call from one Torab Niazi threatening me not to release the movie. I will formally registered my complaint with police tomorrow," Rizvi told reporters here.Rizvi, who is also a strong votary of Ram templein Ayodhya, is writer and producer of the film directed bySanoj Misra and has also acted in it.Releasing the trailer, Rizvi had said that some "misled supporters of Babar" were out to spoil the atmosphere of the country in the name of disputed structure erected by Mir Baqi at the behest of Babar by indulging in blood bath."The film starts from the incidents during October 30to November 2, 1990, when unarmed karsewaks were fired at and the changed atmosphere has been depicted through a story with the main protagonist dying with the dream of Ram temple in hiseyes," he had said, adding that no particular community has been targetted in the film.The film is scheduled to be released in the end of December this year. PTI ABN CK