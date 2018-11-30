Three A320 neo planes on ground awaiting P&W engine replacements: DGCA

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA Friday said three A320 neo planes of no-frills airline GoAir are grounded due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues.While the three aircraft are awaiting replacement of engines, the watchdog has referred certain cases of "engine vibrations" and "low pressure turbine blade damage" to P&W.IndiGo and GoAir together have 84 A320 neo planes fitted with P&W engines in their fleet.Some of these aircraft have suffered engine issues and over a period of time, various regulatory actions have been initiated to address the problems.In a rare move, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a public notice titled 'Status Report on Airbus A320 neo aircraft fitted with PW 1100 engines (as on November 27, 2018)'.According to the notice, at present, three A320 neo aircraft of GoAir are on ground awaiting replacement of engines."... there have been few cases of engine vibrations, Low Pressure Turbine (LPT) blade damage, Airlines have referred the matter to the engine manufacturer. DGCA would consider issuing necessary instructions upon receipt of report from engine manufacturer," it said.IndiGo inducted the first A320 neo aircraft in March 2016 and has 59 such planes in its fleet, while GoAir inducted the first such aircraft in May 2016. The latter has 25 of them. PTI IAS RAM BAL