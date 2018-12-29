Three AAP workers arrested for allegedly circulating 'fake news' about Hry CM; AAP cries foul

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) Three Aam Aadmi Party leaders were arrested Saturday for allegedly circulating "fake news" on social media attributed to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar even as the AAP accused the BJP of "jungle rule". During the Municipal Corporation elections in the state recently, news had appeared in media in which Khattar was quoted saying that his party should be voted to power as he belongs to Punjabi community.AAP social media in charge Harpal Kranti and Sanjeev Jakhar were among the three persons arrested for circulating the "fake news" attributed to the Haryana chief minister," Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mohammad Akil said.The arrests were made under relevant sections of the IT Act after the BJP had Friday lodged a complaint against some persons for allegedly circulating the "fake news", police said.The AAP claimed that around 70 party workers were picked up by the Haryana Police from different parts of the state."It's not a democracy, but jungle rule," Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind said.Hitting out at Khattar, he said that the AAP workers were picked up by police for allegedly putting a post of the CM on social media."The BJP had given an advertisement that for the first time the state had got a Punjabi CM and the opportunity should not be lost. The AAP workers only put the post on social media," he said. He alleged that the AAP workers were picked up by police as if they were terrorists."We are not afraid of Khattar... we will not bow down by such tactics of his government," he said. PTI VSD DPBDPB