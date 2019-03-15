Three absconders held after long hunt in J-K

Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) Three absconders were arrested Friday in separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Zafer Iqbal, a resident of Channi Rama, was arrested near Narwal in the outskirts of Jammu by a police team from the Vijaypur police station of Samba district, a police spokesperson said.He said the accused, a resident of Channi Rama, was evading arrest after an FIR was registered against him in the Vijaypur police station in 2015.Iqbal is facing charges under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, including forging a document, criminal breach of trust, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and rioting, the spokesperson said.He said the accused was produced before the court and was later lodged at the Sub-Jail Hiranagar in Kathua district.Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Kalakote, was arrested from Darhal area of Rajouri district, he said, adding that he was wanted in a theft case registered agaisnt him in 2007.Zia Ahmad was arrested from Chatyar Chingus in Rajouri, the spokesperson said.Ahmad was on the run for the last seven years after a case was registered against him under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, including cheating by personation and forgery for the purpose of cheating. PTI TAS KJ