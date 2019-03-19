Three arms smugglers held in Jaipur

Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Three suspected arms smugglers were arrested here Tuesday with two pistols, four magazines and 11 live cartridges, police said. A special team was constituted after a firing incident that occurred in the city a few days ago. Three arms smugglers were arrested involved in the crime, DCP, Jaipur (East) Rahul Jain said. The arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Farman (24) of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Shakya (24) of Morena in Madhya Pradesh and Mohammad Sadiq (22) of Sanganer area here. The DCP said the accused lived at a rented accommodation in Sanganer police station area and used to do textile printing works. Further investigation into the involvement of others in arms smuggling is on, he added. PTI AG CKCK