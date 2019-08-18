Three arms smugglers held in Rajasthan's Jalore

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Three alleged arms smugglers were arrested and 10 pistols with 45 live cartridges were seized in Bhinmal of Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted three bike-borne men on Saturday and recovered 10 countrymade pistols and 45 live cartridges, ADG of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Anil Paliwal said. The arrested persons were identified as Mahendra Kumar (22), Vishvendra Singh Rathore (24) and Karan Nigam (28), all residents of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, the ADG said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that the weapons were brought from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh and were to be supplied in Jalore's Bhinmal, the official said. PTI AG MAZ MAZ RDKRDK