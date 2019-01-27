Three arrested for assisting constable exam aspirants use unfair means

Lucknow, Jan 27 (PTI) Three members of a gang, which allegedly assisted constable recruitment exam aspirants to use unfair means, have been arrested from Agra, police said Sunday.They were arrested by the state Special Task Force (STF).In a statement issued here, the STF said for the offline written exam for constables, the gang used to facilitate aspirants to use unfair means. The gang members used to charge large sums of money from the aspirants, it said.The three persons were arrested from the New Agra police station area, the STF said.The arrested persons have been identified as Shivkumar and Bhuwanesh from Mathura and Satyam Katiyar from Kanpur Dehat. Two fake admit cards and cash were recovered from them, it said.They also admitted that they used charge Rs 6 - 8 lakh from people to prepare fake exam-related documents, the STF said. Efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang, it said. PTI NAV ANBANB