Three arrested for cheating people by creating a fake website

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them Customer Service Point (CSP) of a bank under an e-governance scheme by creating a fake website, police said Wednesday. A customer service point functions like a mini outlet where deposit and withdrawal up to a certain amount can be made. The accused were identified as Vishwajeet Singh (22), Vikas Kumar (19) and Sunny Shankar (24). A fake website in the name of cspbankmitra.in was created for opening customer service point under an e-governance scheme, police said. In his complaint, one Karan Singh alleged that he had applied for a CSP on the website cspbankmitra.in under an e-governance scheme. "He (Karan) was asked to deposit several amounts on different occasions in various bank accounts for which he was charged on behalf of the company," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest). Karan paid Rs 4,89,300 to them. After finding mobile numbers of the accused switched off, Karan visited the address provided on the website in West Bengal but found that no such company existed on that address, the DCP said. Vishwajeet Singh used to arrange different bank accounts from several people and sold it to Sunny Shankar for transfer the cheated amount, she added. Vishwajeet also arranged different mobile numbers for calling the customers. Accused Vikas Kumar provided his bank account detail to Vishwajeet Singh for transferring money on a commission basis, the officer said. Accused Sunny Shankar and his associate from Nawada in Bihar were the main accused involved in creating fake website and offering lucrative government schemes for committing online frauds, the officer added. Another co-accused is still absconding, police said.