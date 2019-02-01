Three arrested for duping over a dozen people by promising to give them jobs

Gurgaon, Feb 1 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly duping over a dozen people by promising them jobs using the name of an HR manager of a prominent airline, police said Friday. The HR manager gave a written complaint to the cyber cell of Gurgaon Police after some people met him and showed the appointment letters issued in his name. Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said, "During investigation, it was found that the accused contacted job seekers through websites and offered them jobs. They used to take a commission in advance and later give the victims fake appointment letters." "Since the matter was serious, the cyber cell team went through the bank accounts details which the job seekers had given to the HR manager," Bokan said. All their bank accounts were seized, he said, adding the kingpin, Mohd Sufian, and his accomplices, Gopal Kishan and Harish Pahuja, who were based in South Delhi, were arrested . PTI CORR AAR