Three arrested for duping people on pretext of withdrawing money from credit card

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of withdrawing money from their credit cards at the lowest commission, police said Wednesday.The accused have been identified as Surender Kumar Arora (55) and Gopal Das Arora (49) and Ram Gopinder, they said.In his complaint, Sanjay Kalra stated when he went to Daryaganj on December 25 last year for his personal work, he saw an advertisement on the roadside about withdrawing money from credit cards on a two per cent commission basis and a mobile number was also given in that advertisement, police said. "Kalra wanted money for his family and to meet educational expenses of his children. He contacted the person through phone. The accused fixed the deal at a three per cent commission," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said. In December last year, a youth approached Kalra and withdrew Rs two lakh from his SBI credit card and told him that he would get the amount after three per cent deduction as commission, and left the place without giving him any money, he said. The next day when Kalra checked his bank account, he did not find any money credited to his personal bank account, following which he approached the Connaught Place police station, Verma added. Following a tip-off, the accused - Gopal Das Arora and Gopinder - were arrested on April 26. The accused duo disclosed that Surender Kumar Arora is the mastermind behind the syndicate, the DCP said. Surender Kumar Arora was taken into custody on May 5. He confessed to have committed the conspiracy, he said. During interrogation, he disclosed that he was earning well in his earlier days, but due to loss in his business he went broke. Since then, he started duping people, the DCP added. He convinced his elder brother Gopal Das Arora and Gopinder and used them to open bank accounts, forged company and to arrange SIM cards. He purchased credit card swiping (POS) machines from an authorised company, the officer said. He has been involved in such conspiracy for the last three-four years, police said. PTI AMP KJ