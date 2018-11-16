Three arrested for duping people with fake currency

Noida (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Three men, who lured people with wads of Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes to dupe them of jewellery and mobile phones, were arrested here Friday, police said.Based on a complaint, officials of the Sector-20 police station arrested the accused near a private bank in Sector-1 of the city Friday morning, Superintendent of Police (SP) at Noida City Sudha Singh said. The accused were identified as Abid, Rakesh Kumar and Rampukar Rai. Abid and Rai hail from Bihar, while Kumar is from Jharkhand, the SP said, adding the accused resided in Delhi for some time now. "The accused men would target people near banks, bus stands and railway stations. They would tell people that they have stolen the money from their employer but have no bank account to put it in. They requested them to put the money in their account and transfer it later but to give them some money, jewellery or mobile phone in lieu of it," Singh said.They showed the bundle of notes to their targets partially hidden in handkerchiefs which in reality only had two real notes --in front and at back -- and rest all blank papers, Singh added.The initial probe has revealed that the three have cases registered against them in Noida and Jaipur, she said, adding their crime history was being scanned further. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (fraud), police said, adding they have been remanded in judicial custody. PTI KIS DPB