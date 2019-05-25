Three arrested for hunting pregnant deer in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly hunting a pregnant deer in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, forest officials said Saturday.The accused hunted the animal in Kundlota village in the district on Thursday night. Locals caught the accused and informed the forest department, they said. Shivlal, Laxman and Umaram were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act on Friday and sent to judicial custody for 15 days by a local court Saturday, assistant conservator of forest, Nagaur, Sunil Gaur, said. PTI SDA DPB