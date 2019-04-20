Three arrested for killing man in outer Delhi over enmity with his brother

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man over enmity with his brother in outer Delhi's Narela area, police said Saturday. The accused were identified as Sandeep Rana (22), Sankit (25) and Ravi (22) all residents of Khera Kalan, they said, adding efforts are being made to trace the hideouts of other accused involved in the case. On April 16, Ravinder was shot dead by some unidentified assailants near Khera Kalan canal following which he was rushed to Maharaja Agarsen hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. The arrested trio disclosed that they along with one of their associate who isabsconding opened fire on Ravinder when he was going towards Khera canal, Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) said. During investigation, three pistols along with 11 live cartridges have been recovered from the accused, he said. It was also revealed that deceased had also been arrested by Delhi police in various offences in different police stations of Delhi and was recently released from jail, he added. Deceased Ravinder's brother Sekher is also a bad character and is presently lodged in Tihar jail. PTI AMP RCJ