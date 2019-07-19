scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Three arrested for physically abusing minor at Dal Lake

Srinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) Three men were arrested in connection with the alleged physical abuse of a girl in a houseboat on the Dal Lake in Hazratbal here, police said on Friday. A complaint was registered, following which a raid was conducted on Thursday. Tawheed Ahmad Mir and Ehsan-ul-haq were arrested during the raid while the third accused, Bilal Ahmad Dar, had jumped into the lake to evade arrest, a police spokesperson said. Dar was arrested on Friday by a special investigation team, he said. PTI MIJ MAZCK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos