Three arrested for poll-related violence in JK's Rajouri dist

Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) Three persons were arrested Sunday for their alleged involvement in poll-related violence after the successful conduct of the sixth phase of panchayat elections in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The accused were identified as Manzoor Hussain, Maqsood Hussain and Ibrar Ahmed, they said. Some persons, including an unsuccessful sarpanch candidate, entered the home of another defeated candidate in Rajdhani village of Thanamandi area last night and beat up his family members, alleging conspiracy for his defeat, an official said. He said the attackers also damaged household items, including furniture, following which a complaint was lodged by the victim's family. According to the plaint, a dozen assailants attacked the family, injuring five persons. An FIR has been registered and a manhunt was launched to nab the accused, the official said. He said the search for the other accused was going on and they would be arrested soon.