Three arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) An engineer of the public health and engineering department, a patwari and and a land assessor were arrested on Friday in two separate cases of accepting bribe, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said. PHED Executive Engineer Major Singh Dhillon was arrested from Hanumangarh district for taking Rs 5,500 bribe, ACB ADG Saurabh Srivastava said. In another incident, Pratap Singh, a patwari, and Bhavnesh, a land assessor, were arrested for taking bribe of Rs 3,500 in Sanganer town of Jaipur district, Srivastava said.