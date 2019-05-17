Three arrested in bribery case in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) A police constable and two sand miners were arrested in a bribery case in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said Friday. Acting on a complaint, constable Kailash Chaudhary and two sand miners, Rakesh Chaudhary and Shankar Chaudhary, were arrested near Naner crossing, Anti Corruption Bureau ASP Vijay Singh Meena said. The three were allegedly found involved in a bribery case and Rs 1.46 lakh was recovered from them.Meena said police is also searching for SHO Vijendra Singh Gill, who was also allegedly involved in the matter. PTI AG MAZ MAZ DVDV