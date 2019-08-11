Three arrested in connection with snatching cases

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Three men were arrested in connection with snatching cases across the city, police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Sonu (24), Sohaib (23) and Yash (24), they said.A country made pistol, four live cartridges, six stolen two-wheelers, two gold chains and eight mobile phones were seized from them, police said. With their arrest, police claimed to have solved eight cases of snatching in the national capital. On Thursday, during picket checking, three men on a motorcycle were signalled to spot but they tried to flee. The police managed to nab them and during verification, the vehicle was found to be stolen from the Palam Village area, DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said. According to police, Sohaib was involved in nine cases, Yash was involved in eight cases and Sonu in five cases. PTI AMP RHL