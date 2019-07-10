Three arrested with fake currency notes in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Jul 10 (PTI) The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police has arrested three persons with fake Indian currency notes having a face value of Rs 96,000, a senior official said here Wednesday. The fake notes were in the denomination of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500, he said. The arrests were made on Tuesday when a police team intercepted two motorcycle-borne men, Hanumanaram Jangu and Sunil Kumar Bishnoi, and found the fake money in their possession, ADG (SOG) Anil Paliwal said. He said eight bullets were also recovered from Bishnoi. "We received a tip-off on Monday that two persons on a motorcycle would be carrying fake currency to deliver it to someone at Jodhpur Circle on Pholodi-Jodhpur highway," the ADG said. "We have seized 33 notes in the denomination of Rs 100, 76 notes of Rs 200 denomination and 155 notes in the denomination of Rs 500, ADG Paliwal said. During interrogation Jangu and Bishnoi revealed the name of their accomplice Ayub Khan from Pokhran in Jaisalmer, he said. The duo told police that they were going to deliver the fake currency to Khan, he said. Later, a police team went to Khan's house and arrested him, Paliwal said. A case has been registered against the the three accused and further investigation is underway. PTI CORR AD RCJ