Three arrested with marijuana worth Rs 2 crore

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three suspected drug peddlers and recovered 1,020 kilogram marijuana worth Rs 2 crore, officials said Friday. The accused were identified as Manoj Kumar (42), a resident of Faridabad, Narender Shah (40), a resident of Ballabgarh in Haryana and Sayyad Alam (38), a resident of Noida, they said. According to Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), police received a tip-off on Wednesday that a gang involved in supply of drugs from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to Delhi and NCR would come to Ashram Chowk to deliver a huge cache of marijuana in a truck. Thereafter, a trap was laid on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near Aali village red light, Mathura road, and apprehended three persons, the DCP said. During search, total 34 bags containing total of 1,020 kilogram marijuana was recovered, which was kept in a special cavity made in the truck, he said. PTI NIT CK