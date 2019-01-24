scorecardresearch
Three Assam residents killed in car-truck collision in Kullu

Shimla, Jan 24 (PTI) Three Assam residents died as their car collided with a truck in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Thursday. The deceased in the Wednesday night collision have been identified as Milan, Horesh and Amit, Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said. All the deceased were residents of Rekamri village in Assam's Khontipur district, she said. PTI DJI AD RCJ

