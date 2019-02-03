Three 'asthadhatu' idols stolen from temple: Police

Bahraich, Feb 3 (PTI) Three 'asthadhatu' idols worth crores of rupees have gone missing from a Lord Ram temple in Rampurwa village of the district, police said Sunday.Additional superintendent of police Ravindra Singh said, "The temple management told police about the theft, which took place last night." "Thieves had cut opened the temple's channel gate and decamped with statues of Lord Lakshman, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita. The thieves, however, did not take away Lord Ram's statue, besides some small ones. The cost of stolen statues is said to be crores of rupees," he said.Singh said a case of theft has been registered and the investigation started. We hope to nab the thieves soon," he said. PTI CORR NAV RAXRAX