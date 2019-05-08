Three booked for cheating people in AP's Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam (AP), May 7 (PTI) People here were allegedly cheated of Rs 19 lakh by a group led by a Hyderabad-based man on the promise of providing them high returns against their investment, police said Tuesday.On the complaint by three residents of Machilipatnam town, a case was registered on Tuesday and investigation initiated, a police officer said.The main accused Arifulla Baig and three others are absconding and a hunt is on to nab them, the police officer said. PTI CORR NSDNSD