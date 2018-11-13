Three booked for sexually harassing woman medical officer in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Three persons have been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman medical officer, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on November 7 in Rampuri locality here when the woman was returning home after work, they said.A case has been registered against Chandu Singh, Bihari and an unidentified youth. All three are absconding and police are searching for them, SHO Anil Kapervan said.According to the woman's complaint, three bike-borne men intercepted her while she was returning home from district hospital and sexually harassed her.She was beaten up when she opposed the trio, it said. PTI CORR DIVDIV