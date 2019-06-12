Three brothers held guilty of killing girl

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 12 (PTI) A special CBI court Wednesday held three men guilty of shooting dead a 17-year-old girl five years ago in a village near here. Special Judge Vinayak Singh also convicted the trio, Rohtash, Sunil and Lalit, all brothers, of injuring the girl's parents in a fight over land dispute with them in Muthber village under Bhorakala police station in the district in March 2014. The judge decided to pronounce sentence in the case Thursday. The case was assigned to the CBI for investigation by the Supreme Court.Public Prosecutor Darshan Singh said the case pertained to a fight over the land dispute in which the assailants barged into the girl's house and attacked her parents Suresh Pal and Anita. As the assailants fired upon her parents, the girl came in between and sustained gun shot wounds. She later succumbed to her injuries, said Singh.The girl's parent too were injured in the firing, he said. After the attack, the police lodged FIR against the three brothers and one other person Praveen and managed to arrest three of them. The third brother Rohtas, who was also involved in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, however, managed to evade arrest for long but was eventually arrested by Noida police. The CBI probed the case but did not find Praveen involved in the attack and accordingly did not chargesheet him. During the trial, the CBI had produced 20 prosecution witnesses.PTI CORR RAXRAX