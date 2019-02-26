Three chiefs brief PM on security situation

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Chiefs of the three armed forces Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him on the security situation following IAF's air strike targeting a JeM terror camp inside Pakistan.Sources said the chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force met the prime minister this evening to brief him on the security situation along the border.The meeting comes against the backdrop of Pakistan threatening retaliation.Pakistan has said it will "respond at a time, place of its choosing".Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting of the National Security Committee that included the chiefs of all three armed forces.There, however, was no official word on what transpired in the nearly 30-minute-long meeting. PTI NAB NAB ABHABH