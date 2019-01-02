Three child labourers rescued from factory in Delhi: DCW

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Three child labourers aged 10 and 13 years, who were made to work 12 hours a day at a factory in the national capital and paid Rs 2,000 per month, have been rescued, the Delhi Commission for Women said on Wednesday.A complaint that children were employed in a factory in Omkar Nagar and being forced to consume alcohol was received on Tuesday, the panel said in a statement.On reaching the factory with the Delhi police, three boys were found working there. Of them two were 10-year-old and one was 13-year-old, it said.All of them were from poor families. While the 13-year-old boy lived with his uncle and aunt in the city while his parents were in a village, the other two stayed in Delhi along with their parents, the DCW said.DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "While we are a women's commission, we still act on cases related to boys due to humanity.""It is really sad that children are forced to do hard labour in the capital. FIR should be registered, strongest action should be taken against those involved in the crime and children should be properly rehabilitated," she said. PTI UZM NSD