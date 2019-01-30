Three civilians injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 30 (PTI)At least three persons were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by militants on a police station in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Militants lobbed the grenade at the local police station at Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district, a police official said.He said the grenade exploded by the roadside,resulting in injuries to three civilians. The injured have been rushed to a local hospital.Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers,he added. PTI MIJ DVDV