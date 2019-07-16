Three clerks dismissed for allowing encroachment on govt land in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) Three clerks of the revenue department in Uttar Pradesh have been dismissed from service on the charges of allowing encroachment on a government land here, an official said Tuesday. According to Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar, the action was taken against Jaibhagwan of Khatauli tehsil, Promod Sharma of Sadar tehsil and Mukesh Kumar of Jansath tehsil on Monday in a 2014 land grabbing case at Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary here.He said two other clerks, Ramender Kumar of Khatauli tehsil and Ramesh Chand of Jansath tehsil, were also found involved in the case and their pay scale has been lowered.During checking, encroachment was found on government land in 27 villages in the district. PTI CORR AD DPB