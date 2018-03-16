Three-day international competition conference from March 21

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) More than 500 delegates will gather here for the three-day annual conference of the International Competition Network starting from March 21.

Competition Commission of India (CCI), the host of the conference, will be presenting a special project report on Cartel Enforcement and Competition.

Addressing reporters, CCI Chairman D K Sikri today said 519 delegates, including 379 from overseas, would be attending the conference.

Delegates will be coming from over 73 countries. Various agencies, including representatives from the World Bank, OECD and UNCTAD will be participating in the conference.

It would be inaugurated by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley.

The International Competition Network (ICN) comprises 138 competition authorities from 125 jurisdictions.