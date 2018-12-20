Three-day winter carnival begins in Nainital

Nainital, Dec 20 (PTI) The three-day winter carnival kicked off in Nainital Thursday with former cabinet minister Bansidhar Bhagat and local MLA Sanjeev Arya inaugurating the annual event.Themed 'Save and Educate the Girl Child', the carnival started with a performance by a band, besides presentation of a number of tableaus depicting various Kumaoni festivals and marriages.Kumaoni songs, Chholia dance, acrobats of the Gatka Akhara and Rudrapur were the other features which were witnessed by enthusiastic crowds. Bollywood singers Aish King and Sumedha Karmahe are also performing at the carnival along with renowned Uttarakhandi singers Khushi Joshi and Govind Digari. PTI Corr ALM ANBANB