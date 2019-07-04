scorecardresearch
Three dead, 2 injured as car falls into gorge in HP's Chamba

Shimla, Jul 4 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district Thursday evening, police said. The accident took place at Garola village near Bharmour town, Kullu Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutuguru said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the accident, an official spokesperson said. Bharmour MLA Jiya Lal also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. PTI DJI AQS

