Three dead in car crash on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) Three people, who were returning to their homes after attending a wedding ceremony in Aligarh, were killed Tuesday when their speeding car crashed into a trailer-truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, police said. Gaurav (30), Pankaj (32) and Praveen (28) were returning to Ghazibad after attending a wedding in Aligarh's Tappal town when the accident occurred, they said."The incident was reported around 1 am when the speeding hatchback rammed into a car-carrying trailer from the rear, leaving the trio dead on the spot," the Station House Officer, Knowledge Park police station, Arvind Pathak, said.He said the accident probably occurred due to over speeding."This appears to be a case of over-speeding by the car as was evident from the situation of the vehicle after the crash. The car had gotten under the trailer from the rear end and got severely damaged," Pathak told PTI.The trailer-truck and its driver are yet to be tracked down, the officer said, adding the matter was being probed further. PTI KIS AD DPB