Three Delhi police personnel arrested for taking bribe:ACB

Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) Five persons, including three Delhi Police personnel, were arrested Monday while accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh in Rajasthan's Churu district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said. The accused - assistant sub-inspector Yogendra Pal, head constable Vikas and constable Rajesh Kumar of Lahori Gate police station - had demanded the bribe amount through two middlemen from the complainant for not taking action against him in a theft case, the spokesperson said. He said the accused policemen had come to Churu for case investigation and forcibly took the complainant and others to a hotel, thrashed them, and demanded bribe for not taking action against them. The complainant had reported the matter to the ACB, which was verified, following which a trap was laid to catch them red-handed, he added. PTI AG TVSTVS