Three Delhi tourists killed as car falls into gorge near Mussoorie

Dehradun, Jan 12 (PTI) Three Delhi residents were killed and one was critically injured early Saturday when their car fell into a deep gorge near Mussoorie, police said.The mishap occurred in the wee hours near Suwakholi. The tourists were on their way to Mussoorie from Dhanolti, a police official in Mussoorie said.All three persons died on the spot, he said, adding the injured has been admitted at the Doon Medical College and Hospital, Dehradun.All the occupants of the car were residents of Lakshmi Nagar, Delhi.The deceased were identified as Suraj Rawat, Prince Tanwar and Mannu. The injured was identified as Rahul Rawat, the SHO said. PTI ALM RCJ