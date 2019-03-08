Three detained for unlawful activities in JK's Rajouri

scorecardresearch
Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Three persons were detained Friday for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Yaqoob and Shokat Ali-- all residents of Rehan village -- were taken into preventive custody under various sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on the orders of executive magistrate Rajouri, a police official said.They were involved in unlawful activities and were sent to jail, he said. PTI TAS AQSAQS

