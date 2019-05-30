Three die after consuming spurious liquor in Sitapur

Sitapur (UP)May 30 (PTI) Three people died and five others were taken ill in the district after drinking spurious liquor, the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh this week.Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, L R Kumar, said the deaths were reported from Paiteypur and Saidpur villages on Wednesday night.One person identified as Kanhaiya Kumar has been arrested and investigations are on to establish from where the liquor was sourced, the SP said.Those who lost their lives were identified as Vijay, 30, Sumerilal, 40, and Vinod, 30.Of the five taken ill, four are in critical condition and have been referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre.Earlier this week, spurious liquor claimed 17 lives in Barabanki district.PTI COR SAB DVDV