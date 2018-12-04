Three die in factory fire in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Three workers trapped by a fire inside a factory near Barnala city of Punjab were charred to death on Tuesday, a senior police official said.The fire broke out in the morning and fire-fighters struggled for nearly six hours to bring it under control, Senior Superintendent of Police Harjit Singh said.Mattress and sofa foam were manufactured at the unit, about 15 km from Barnala. The cause of the fire is being investigated, the SSP added.PTI SUN AD AD ABHABH