Three die in separate road accidents

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Three people were killed in separate road accidents here, police said Tuesday. A car fell into a nullah in the civil lines area of the city when the driver lost control over the vehicle, leading injuries to seven people, Superintendent of Police (SP) city Shlok Kumar said. They were rushed to a hospital where two among them were declared brought dead by the doctors, he said. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi, 40, and Rishabh, 19, Kumar added. In another incident, a 20-year-old man was killed after his car crashed into an electricity pole near Hint Chowk in the Rajnagar area here, police said. The deceased has been identified as Nishant Verma, they said. Meanwhile, a four-year-old boy, identified as Ali Hasan, succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday. Hasan was injured when a fire broke out on Monday night near Bhopura on Loni road in Sahibabad, gutting a scrap godown and 20 shanties, a police official said. PTI Corr MAZ AQS