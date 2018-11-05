scorecardresearch
Three die in UP as bike falls into river

Kanpur (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Three men died when the motorcycle they were riding on, crashed through a broken railing in Chaubepur and plunged 30 metres down into a river on Monday, police said.The incident occurred when the victims were en route to Kanpur from Shivrajpur, Chaubepur Station Officer (SO), Devendra Singh said.Babu Lal Kuril (28) was riding the bike while his cousin Praveen (30) and Sonu (26) were riding pillion, the SO said. While Praveen was a resident of Govind Nagar, Sonu stayed at Latouch road, the SO added. PTI COR SAB RHL

