Three drown in Rajasthan reservoir

Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Three men drowned in a reservoir in a village in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Saturday while taking a bath, police said.The incident happened in a reservoir built on the Bedach river in Dhanet Kalan village. One of the victims fell into the water and the others dived in to save him, but all three drowned, officials said.They were identified as Balkishan Lodha (25), Shivanshu Bhatt (22) and Pankaj Jatia (22), the police added.The bodies were fished out by a team of the State Disaster Relief Force and professional divers, and handed over to family members after post-mortem, they said.State Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana told PTI that a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the family members of the each of the victims. PTI AG IJT