Three drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Tuesday in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Kulwinder Singh and Devinder Kumar were arrested after 328 banned intoxicant capsules were seized from them during checking at Parliawand area of Kathua district, a police official said.An auto driver, Sandeep Singh, was also arrested along with 160 intoxicative capsules during vehicle checking in Bagh-e-Bahu area of Jammu, the official said.He said all the three peddlers were booked under NDPS Act and further investigation is on. PTI TAS AB SOMSOM