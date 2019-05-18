Three drug peddlers arrested in J&K

Jammu, May 18 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Accused Akshay Shan and Mohammad Anzer Beigh were held at Kishtwar district and 370 tablets of TRM-Spas (Tramadol) were recovered from them, they said. The seized tablets are sedatives, which the arrested used to allegedly sell to youths, an official said. In another incident in Samba district, one Manoj Kumar was arrested and 170 tablets of an intoxicant were recovered from him during vehicle check at Tapyal on Jammu-Pathankot Highway, officials said. All three arrested have been booked under the NDPS Act, further investigation is underway, they said. PTI TAS INDIND