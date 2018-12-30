Three drug peddlers held in J&K

Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested Sunday in two separate incidents in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said. Haroon Rashid and Waseem Raja were held after 40 grams of drugs were seized from their car at a checkpoint at Muradpur, senior superintendent of police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said.While Mohammad Shabir Sheikh was arrested with 20 grams of drugs near Rajouri town, he added. Two separate cases under NDPS act have been registered in connection with the arrests, the officer said. Further investigation are underway and more people are likely to be arrested, he said. PTI TAS RHL