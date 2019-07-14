Three electrocuted as live wire falls in farm in R'than

Jaipur, Jul 14 (PTI) Three people, including a woman and her son, were electrocuted on Sunday when they came in contact with a live wire that broke and fell in a farm where they were working in Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said.The incident took place in Rajpura village, they said.Nimbu Bhil (70), her son Mafaram Bhil (50) and their relative Kanaram Bhil (35) were working in the farm when the live wire fell and a fire erupted in some things kept on the boundary wall, the police said."The victims came in contact with the live wire while putting out the flames and were electrocuted," they said.Nimbhu and her son died on the spot while Kanaram succumbed to injuries in hospital, they added.Sub-divisional officer of Raniwara-Jalore, Prakash Agrawal, said a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased.He said it was also being examined whether there was any carelessness on part of the electricity department. PTI SDA DIVDIV