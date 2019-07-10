Three elephants die of electrocution in West Bengal

Jhargram, Jul 10 (PTI) Three elephants died after coming in contact with a sagging high-tension electric wire in West Bengal's Jhargram district early Wednesday, a forest department official said.A herd of 20 elephants was passing through the Satbaki area under the jurisdiction of Binpur police station when three tuskers came in contact with the live wire, Jhargram Divisional Forest Officer Basavraj said.The carcasses of the three pachyderms were spotted in the morning by the villagers who informed the forest department officials.The DFO, who rushed to the spot, said an investigation has been ordered into the incident.To minimise the incidents of animal coming into human habitations, the forest department said Sunday it has installed a sensor-based warning system in a national park in Jalpaiguri district. The sirens will go off if elephants come within 150-200 metres of fringes of the forest. PTI COR RG ABHABH