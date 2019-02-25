Three family members killed in road accident in U'khand

Pauri (U'khand), Feb 25 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and five others were injured when their car fell into a nullah in Uttrakhand's Pauri district on Monday, the police said.There were eight people in the car, including a women, when the accident happened on Kotdwar-Satpuli road at around 4.30 am, Circle Officer (CO) J R Joshi said.The driver lost control of the vehicle near Bhadalikhal and it fell 200 metres below into the nullah. Three people died on the spot, Joshi added.The police and a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued the occupants of the car and took them to a hospital in Kotdwar, they said.Of the injured, two are in a critical condition, they added.Initial enquiry revealed that the driver fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle, the police said.The victims hail from Chorkhinda village in Bironkhal block of Pauri Garhwal district, they added. PTI CORR DPT AD RHL