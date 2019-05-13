Three from Delhi killed, 14 injured in road accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar, May 13 (PTI) Three people were killed and 14 injured in a collision between a car and a state-run bus on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in Muzaffarnagar district, a police official said Monday.The accident happened near Tigai village last evening when the occupants of the car were returning to Delhi from a wedding in the district, Khatoli police station SHO Harsharan Sharma said.He identified those dead in the accident as Harpal Singh (30), Surjit (23) and Rakesh (28).The injured have been admitted to an area hospital.Villagers angry over the accident blocked the highway and damaged the roadways bus, following which police rushed to the spot and pacified them.The driver of the bus, which was on its way to Rishikesh, escaped. A case has been registered. PTI CORR ABHABH