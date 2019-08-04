Three GDA supervisors suspended for dereliction of duty

Ghaziabad, Aug 4 (PTI) The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has suspended three of its supervisors for dereliction of duty after several complaints regarding illegal constructions were received, officials said on Sunday. The suspended supervisors belong to the zone-7 which consists of Rajendra Nagar Colony and other adjacent colonies of the Trans Hindan area, GDA secretary Santosh Kumar Rai said. The action was taken following several complaints made to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over illegal constructions mushrooming in Rajendra Nagar. A report has also been sent to Lucknow against the assistant engineer (AE) of this zone and action will be initiated after getting nod from the state government, the GDA secretary said. "The Authority is in no mood to spare the errant supervisors and engineers who are responsible for illegal construction going on anywhere in the jurisdiction of the GDA. Higher authorities were getting several complaints regarding construction without and against sanctioned maps," Rai said. In total eight zones of the GDA, 250 AEs and as many supervisors are posted to check constructions going on without approved maps. Two committees were constituted to verify the veracity of the complaints against the supervisors who were suspended on the basis of the findings, GDA Secretary Rai said. PTI CORR CK